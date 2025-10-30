King Charles to give in to Sarah Ferguson's demand despite growing pressure?

King Charles considering giving Sarah Ferguson Adelaide cottage?

King Charles may consider giving Sarah Ferguson Adelaide cottage despite growing pressure to do otherwise as he is afraid of what she might do next.

According to reports, Prince Andrew is in negotiations with the monarch over the Royal Lodge which he shares with his ex-wife.

Insiders suggest that Andrew has asked for two homes, Frogmore Cottage for himself and Adelaide Cottage for Fergie, in exchange for the 30-room mansion.

While the demand has not sit well with many given their ongoing scandals due to past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a royal expert has shared that monarch wants Fergie happy.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal expert Rebecca English claimed that Charles is afraid that if he does not fulfill Sarah’s demand, she will end up writing a bombshell memoir.

Citing a source, she wrote, “The King is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit.

"However, the last thing he also wants is another ‘Spare’ [the vitriolic memoir brought out by his own son, Prince Harry, in 2023].”

Meanwhile, “disgraced” Prince Andrew has assured Charles that he would not write a memoir like Prince Harry’s Spare.

“Andrew won’t write a book like Spare,” the source told The Sun.