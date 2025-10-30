Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they ‘need to leave' during baseball game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for getting priority seats at a baseball game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat in the front row on Tuesday night for an LA Dodgers fixture in the World Series, are mocked for not deserving the spot

The couple was seen sitting in front of basketball icon Magic Johnson and baseball legend Sandy Koufax.

Calling out the Royals, one fan wrote on social media: "Prince Harry and his wife sitting IN FRONT of Sandy Koufax? Un-fn-real. #WorldSeries #."

Another added: "Why the hell are they in front of Sandy?"

"They need to leave,” mocked another.