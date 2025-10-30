Meghan Markle makes deliberate move against Prince Harry wishes

Meghan Markle takes major step on Archie, Lilibet’s social media presence

Meghan Markle seemingly goes against Prince Harry wishes as she drops first clear glimpse at their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in new social media post.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex has sparked concerns among palace circles as they question if she wants to use the kids for commercial purpose.

In her latest Instagram video, Meghan showed how her family is enjoying Halloween outing at Lane Farms in Santa Barbara.

The video featured Archie and Lilibet's faces as they played in the background while Prince Harry worked on his carving.

"Meghan understands the level of fascination with her family online,” the insider said of Meghan’s decision to post the kids’ faces online.

“Showing Archie and Lili more openly isn't just about sharing sweet moments – it's a deliberate move to guide how the public sees them. There's a clear strategy behind it,” they added.

Speaking on the matter, a Los Angeles-based entertainment told the publication that Meghan is trying to debut Archie and Lilibet as future influencers as she eyes huge money.

"The Sussexes have built a global brand around family, wellness, and authenticity,” the expert said. “Meghan understands that social media is the future of that brand – and if she's relaunching herself online, her children will inevitably be part of the story.

“She is clearly eyeing them as future influencers with the power to earn millions of dollars from brand posts."

This comes as Harry talks of the ideal age for kids to be using social media or when should parents “post photos of their children online?”

During an appearance on Hasan Minaj’s YouTube channel, Harry said, “The reality is from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard and experienced through especially through the parents network is, you should be really really worried, concerned and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now with this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go.”

“You don't know how it's going to be used, but that's also really sad,” he added.