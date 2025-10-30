Courteney Cox on finally taking body care seriously

Courteney Cox spills secret body care regimen

Courteney Cox is making up for any negligance done to her body before embarking her recent wellness journey.

The Friends star, 61, recently opened up with People about her current skincare regimen, noting, "you spend so much time washing, exfoliating, masking — all for your face. But your body catches up with you,” she said.

Cox, who launched home essentials brand Homecourt in 2022, started by weighing in on her signature scent, Cece.

“I’ve worn it for about ten years,” she said of the scent that carries a warm, spicy blend of cardamom, cedarwood smoke, and leather. “It’s something I created from layering perfumes and oils until it felt like me.”

Her new lineup includes a body wash, butter, perfume oil, and mist. Her go-to routine is simple: “I shower with the body wash — Cece or Cocomoi — then layer on the butter. I use the oil and mist before I go out. The body butter is so rich, you stay hydrated for hours.”

Cox came up with the idea for Homecourt’s minimalist, stackable bottles — made from recycled materials — during the pandemic after spotting an olive oil bottle on her counter. “It had to be safe, functional, and beautiful,” she says.

Though she still uses her friend Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie haircare, Cox’s focus now is on well-being over appearance. “Feeling cared for is the real luxury,” she says.