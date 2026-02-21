 
Sarah Ferguson ‘missing' as police investigation closes in

Sarah Ferguson is expected to be called in for questioning amid new allegations from Epstein files

Geo News Digital Desk
February 21, 2026

Sarah Ferguson is nowhere to be found as the police investigation into her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes a shocking turn.

On Thursday, when the shamed brother of King Charles had turned 66, Andrew was arrest by the police from his temporary Norfolk residence where he had been living alone.

Meanwhile, the former Duchess of York, who had been living with Andrew at the Royal Lodge, was reportedly in Switzerland to lay low as new allegations came to light via the Epstein files. According to The Sun report, that Fergie had been at her friend Paddy McNally’s chalet in Verbier.

She had left Windsor around three weeks ago but now her whereabouts are a mystery. A source said that the Swiss chalet is popular for when you want to keep a low profile. But it is believed Fergie is not in Switzerland any more.

Some claim that she may have escaped to the Middle East but a spokesperson refused to disclose where she was.

The update comes after sources revealed to Page Six that the Thames Valley Police could “call on anyone they consider pertinent to the investigation” which also includes Fergie.

There is ample evidence that Fergie and Andrew both had close ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, Fergie lived with Andrew at the Royal Lodge for years even after their divorce. She stood by the disgraced ex-prince even after he was stripped off of his royal titles and duties.

According to The Sun source, Fergie’s “main concern is not wanting their girls Beatrice and Eugenie dragged into it”. This could suggest why she has been keeping her whereabouts a mystery.

