Eugenie's secret ski escape amid police raid at Andrew's home

Princess Eugenie's latest move reminds me of a famous saying: "In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity."

She was on a secret ski escape when police swarmed Andrew's home to take him into custody for questioning over alleged misconduct in public office amid allegations of his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince's close family was nowhere to be seen when he was escorted to the police station on his 66th birthday.

The former Prince was questioned at Aylsham police station in Norfolk for 11 hours on Thursday after officers arrived at his home on the Sandringham estate.

There was no sign of Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, nor of his daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, at the property.

She was spotted enjoying a half-term skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Gstaad, alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, their children August and Ernest, and a group of friends.

They enjoyed a low-key lunch at Restaurant Waldmatte, a traditional, Alpine-style eatery which sits on the slopes.

"Eugenie and Jack were with the children, the nanny and a group of friends. They were tucked away in a corner and casually dressed in ski gear and jackets, and Jack was wearing a beanie hat as they both browsed the menu," a fellow diner, who saw the group at lunchtime on Wednesday, told Hello!.

"I was surprised to see her because I thought she would be keeping a low-profile in light of everything that has been going on."

Andrew's arrest revolves around his time serving as a UK trade envoy, during which time historic emails released by the US Department of Justice in the Epstein files suggest he shared sensitive information with Epstein.