Keir Starmer to hit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with final nail in coffin

Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor finds himself at the center of a potential constitutional shake-up, with the UK Government considering legislation that would remove him from the line of succession altogether.

A senior official, speaking on Friday on condition of anonymity, said the move would only take effect once the ongoing police investigation concludes.

Despite being stripped of his royal titles last October over his connections to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, Mountbatten‑Windsor remains eighth in line to the throne.

He was released under investigation this Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office but he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The proposal would require an act of Parliament and the agreement of all Commonwealth countries where King Charles serves as head of state.

It would mark a rare intervention, the last formal adjustment to the line of succession occurred in 2013, while the last outright removal was in 1936 after King Edward VIII abdicated.

The former Duke has largely stepped back from public duties since 2019, following a storm over a BBC interview about his Epstein connections.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch urged patience, noting the police must be allowed to complete their work.

While shadow Scotland secretary Andrew Bowie suggested it “would be the decent thing” for him to voluntarily remove himself from succession.