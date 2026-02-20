Princess Anne looms large in Yorkshire with visit to historic Moon Mill

Princess Anne packed plenty into her Yorkshire itinerary on February 19.

The Princess headed to Guiseley in her role as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association.

At Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd, one of Britain’s last remaining vertical woollen mills she toured the historic Netherfield Mills site, where fabric production has been a local fixture since the 19th century.

Founded in 1837, the company still carries out spinning, dyeing, weaving and finishing under one roof, supplying luxury fashion houses and interior designers worldwide.

The Princess met skilled craftspeople and apprentices keeping traditional British manufacturing alive, observing firsthand the meticulous process that transforms raw wool into finely woven cloth.

Earlier, she visited Leeds Prison, as Patron of The Butler Trust, Princess Anne met staff recognised for their outstanding work across UK prisons, probation and youth justice.

During her visit, the Princess spent time speaking with officers and programme leaders about rehabilitation initiatives, education schemes and the practical realities of modern custodial life.

She was welcomed by West Yorkshire’s Lord-Lieutenant, Professor Adeeba Malik.