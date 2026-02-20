 
Geo News

Royal hospital visit cancelled as plans sidelined by ‘adverse' weather

Palace says weather forces cancellation of planned royal hospital trip

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 20, 2026

Royal hospital visit cancelled as plans sidelined by ‘adverse’ weather
Royal hospital visit cancelled as plans sidelined by ‘adverse’ weather

Princess Anne’s planned visit to Middlesbrough Hospital for a milestone celebration took an unexpected turn this week.

The Princess Royal had been due to mark the 20th anniversary of the hospital’s occupational therapy team within health and social care that has spent two decades helping patients regain independence after illness and injury. 

Staff had prepared to welcome the famously punctual royal, whose diary rarely skips a beat.

However, Thursday morning brought a change of plans. With severe weather sweeping across the region, flight conditions grounded the helicopter scheduled to carry her north. 

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the visit could not go ahead due to adverse weather preventing safe travel.

The cancellation coincided with intense media attention surrounding fresh headlines about her brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though palace officials made clear the decision was purely weather-related.

While the anniversary event will now have to wait for a future date, the milestone remains significant. 

Palace reveals King and Princess Anne in full honours mode
Palace reveals King and Princess Anne in full honours mode
Beatrice, Eugenie get heartbreaking call from Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew downfall
Beatrice, Eugenie get heartbreaking call from Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew downfall
Piers Morgan turns guns on Andrew with appeal to King Charles
Piers Morgan turns guns on Andrew with appeal to King Charles
Andrew's police treatment revealed as release photo sparks fury
Andrew's police treatment revealed as release photo sparks fury
King Charles, Prince William hold breaths as new bombshell looms
King Charles, Prince William hold breaths as new bombshell looms
Princess Anne takes surprise step after police action against Andrew
Princess Anne takes surprise step after police action against Andrew
Prince Harry records emotional video message for Britons amid royal crisis
Prince Harry records emotional video message for Britons amid royal crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan's truth comes back to haunt royals amid Andrew fall
Prince Harry, Meghan's truth comes back to haunt royals amid Andrew fall