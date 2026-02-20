Beatrice, Eugenie get heartbreaking call from Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew downfall

The York family can't stay untied even amid the toughest phase of their lives as every passing day adds to their worries and bringing new crisis to deal with.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew's ties to the Epstein files continue to shock the public and their relatives alike.

Amid her fall from grace the former Duchess of York is enlisting her daughters for help.

Fergie is in deeep waters since new details about her connections to the late convicted financeir emerge. She stands accused of being ‘shameless, money hungry and ruthless’ by high society circles

Some might say the former Duchess is hopelessly tone deaf too, allegedly dragging her long-suffering daughters, who have independent wealth and status, to her desperate plan.

Fergie, 66, is said to be refusing to go away quietly.

"She’s still asking her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice for favours, much to the disgust of her estranged royal relatives’, an insider tells Closer.

‘Sarah is convinced she can come back from this; she won't accept that her days are done and she's pressuring everyone in her life to help her, most of all her girls,’ said the source.

‘She’s desperate for cash and is imploring Beatrice and Eugenie to help perform damage control with various people within the Firm and within their wider social circle,' according to the people close to Fergie.

The insider went on to explain the situation why she has put her self-respect on risk by seeking help from daughters who are already in trouble due to her past action, saying: 'It’s so unfair that she would ask this of them but she’s in survival mode and desperate, so she’s not thinking of anyone but herself.'

However, there are reports that things have hit an all-time low between Fergie and Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35.