Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bodyguards asked to spill what they know

Detectives have turned their attention to those who once had the closest watch over Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, asking them to pause and reflect on whether anything they witnessed might shine a light on the tangled web surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is coordinating with authorities in the United States to see if London’s airports played any role in enabling human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

In a statement released Friday, the Met said, “We are identifying and reaching out to former and current officers who worked in protective roles alongside Andrew.

They have been asked to carefully consider whether anything observed or overheard during that time could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

While the headlines have been relentless, they were clear to note that no fresh criminal allegations have surfaced within its jurisdiction.

“Nevertheless, we continue to encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Every piece of intelligence is taken seriously, and we will assess and act on it where appropriate,” the force added.

Officials emphasised that this effort is entirely separate from other investigations by different police forces.