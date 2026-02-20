Palace reveals King and Princess Anne in full honours mode

King Charles turned Windsor Castle into a hall of heroes this week, joined by Princess Anne for powerful stories.

The monarch honoured a line-up that proved Britain’s brightest talents span everything from vaulting horses to pottery wheels.

Among those stepping forward was Lydia Tischler, awarded an MBE for her tireless work in Holocaust remembrance and child psychology.

Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan received an MBE for services to gymnastics.

Charles has also has sanctioned the conferral of an Honorary MBE upon Mr Koji Yanai, for his outstanding contribution to Paralympic sport and the advancement of disability inclusion.

The Northern Irish star, known for his precision on the pommel horse, has become a household name and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the UK.

Ceramics queen Emma Bridgewater was elevated to Dame Commander for her services to the craft industry.

The beloved pottery entrepreneur, whose hand-decorated designs have filled kitchens for decades, has built a British manufacturing success story while championing traditional skills in Stoke on Trent.

And actor and playwright Tracy-Ann Oberman was recognised for her work in Holocaust education and tackling antisemitism.