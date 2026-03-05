Princess Beatrice ‘marital woes’: Edoardo issues surprise update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandals have cast a dark shadow on his two daughters as their young families begin to suffer the consequences.

Princess Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is reportedly going through marital woes with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to a recent report, the 37-year-old royal, already under stress owing to her father, is now facing intense criticism from her in-laws, who belong to Italian aristocracy. Edo’s family is furious over the Andrew scandals and they believe their son has been trapped in a difficult situation.

Soon after the report, it was revealed that Edoardo, who shares two daughters with Beatrice, jetted off to a luxurious island report in the US. Meanwhile, King Charles’s niece remains in UK, as per GB News.

Edoardo also took to his social media to share the update with an aerial view from his airplane window of the scenic sight near the ocean. It’s unclear if the British businessman had stayed at the lavish Island or if it was a mere business trip on behalf of his company Banda.

The property developer’s friend has claimed that the Andrew scandal has been “affecting” everyone Edoardo’s family is angry and worried about his business.

However, the friend insisted that Edo has “no plans to leave” his young family and he “loves” Beatrice. He will be sticking by his family during this tough time.

Moreover, he was also seen with his wife and some of their friends in London grabbing a coffee in London.

Although, the sudden trip across the pond does appear odd. It is possible that was just a business matter and did not relate to his family strife.