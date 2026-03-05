 
Andrew's response to 'unfair' treatment after King Charles final goodbye

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

Andrew's response to 'unfair' treatment after King Charles final goodbye
  • Andrew still appears to be away from reality
  • Beatrice and Eugenie's father does not show 'remorse'
  • King Charles takes stern action against 'disgraced' Andrew

Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor's feelings over receiving 'unfair' treatment have been revealed, raising eyebrows as his questionable ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are no longer hidden.

The member of the royal family, who apparently brought 'shame' to the firm, has been in the headlines since the end of 2025 for all the wrong reasons. 

After shocking details about his wrongdoing had been leaked via the Epstein files, King Charles took away almost every royal perk, including titles, honours and home from his brother. 

Most recently, Andrew was taken by police for an 11-hour investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The monarch publicly offered to support the police of any kind as he believes "law must take its course."

Royal author Andrew Lownie claimed the former Duke of York believes he was treated unfairly and remains disconnected from reality.

According to the Mirror, the royal expert shared that Andrew "thinks he's anointed — that it's deeply unfair people have turned on him."

Mr Lownie added, "He [Andrew] has been pampered all the way through his life, in this bubble. Status is everything to him — it's his only sense of identity."

It is important to note that King Charles and other key royal figures have clearly maintained distance from him to avoid further embarrassment. 

