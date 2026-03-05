Prince Harry, Meghan Markle afraid of Sarah Ferguson's next move: 'Worst nightmare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle afraid of Sarah Ferguson's next move?

Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has spent almost half of her life among royals, is becoming a great fear for Harry and Meghan.

The Sussexes are said to be wary of Fergie's next move, fearing she might expose untold stories of their royal exit.

Fergie, 66, is sitting on a treasure trove of royal secrets, and she's reportedly considering spilling the tea.

Previously, it was claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother moved boxes of diaries out of Royal Lodge, which were filled with years of personal notes.

There are speculations that she might be planning a tell-all memoir to solve her financial woes.

Tom Sykes, writer of The Royalist, claimed she might consider a "big money deal" to reveal information about the pair's royal exit.

"One report even suggested Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are privately anxious that Ferguson could lift the curtain on behind-the-scenes conversations around their own exit from royal life."

"Courtiers, for their part, fear a 'pulling a Harry' scenario: a big-money deal in exchange for a narrative the institution cannot control," Sykes wrote in his news letter.

He added: "A tell-all Ferguson autobiography would be sensational. And she has already proved that she is willing to write things that upset the palace."

It emerges amid claims that disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is upset about public sentiment, calling the people's demands and reaction to his connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein "deeply ufair."

Last month, the ex-Duke of York became the first member of the British royal family to be arrested in almost 400 years.