King Charles faces major risk: Prince William, Princess Kate take lead

King Charles landed in serious trouble, which left Prince William and Princess Kate with no choice but to lead.

Not only anti-monarchists but the well-wishers of the firm are also coming out, criticising the royal family for protecting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for years despite his inappropriate dealings.

An insider told Closer, "There’s a feeling of panic behind palace walls right now, it feels like the hounds are at the door because more and more people are saying this could spell the end of the public’s support for the Crown."

Epstein files revealed the true face of many globally known figures, including the monarch's brother and his former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson.

The source said that the "monarchy is in survival mode," and immense pressure is on the King, putting his position at risk.

The future King and Queen "do feel it’s on their shoulders to right the ship."

The royal couple believes that the only way forward is "full accountability and transparency."

William aims not step back from Andrew's probe even if it means his uncle "spends time behind bars," because that's the only way to win back the public's trust.

William and Catherine "are fighting for their futures right now and taking a very hard stance on this," an insider stated.