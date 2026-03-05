King Charles forced to shun Andrew meeting after ‘restrictions'

Palace doesn’t want Charles to meet Andrew ‘publicly’ after arrest

King communicating with shamed brother ‘on the phone’

King Charles ‘feels for his brother’

King Charles appears to be restricted as Palace aides express fears over new trouble following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest.

The monarch and the royal family are already under immense scrutiny even after Charles had made the landmark decision to remove all titles and honours of his disgraced brother. The King has even pledged his support to the police over the investigation as he stated that the “law must take its course”.

Over the weekend, it was reported that while Charles had been staying at Sandringham, just two miles away from Andrew’s temporary home, no efforts were made for a meeting.

However, royal experts are convinced that there is correspondence taking place behind the scenes, away from the prying eyes of the public. Royal biographer Phil Dampier suggested that Charles is doing this for the sake of the monarchy and has probably told his brother that he cannot meet him.

“At the end of the day he is his brother, and I’m sure he feels for him to some extent,” Phil claimed. Meanwhile,

Moreover, Press Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, Ailsa Anderson, explained that the situation has not escalated in the weeks following the arrest possibly because the distance the royals have maintained.

She noted that if the King went to see Andrew, photos will be taken as the press is watching like a hawk. This would “escalate the story and it would bring it back to the surface again” which is why Charles has chosen a private communication.

Ailsa emphasised that the Palace doesn’t want a repeat of that situation at all.