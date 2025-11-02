 
Prince Harry one with King Charles with Prince Andrew exile

Prince Harry supports King Charles in key Prince Andrew decision

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 02, 2025

Prince Harry has extended his support to King Charles as he makes a key decision for the future.

The Duke of Sussex is at peace as uncle Prince Andrew, has been exiled after bombshell allegations of sexual abuse.

The Sun reveals Harry has been in touch with his father and fully support his steps against Andrew.

A source said: “Camilla was told by someone close to her that further embarrassing emails were set to emerge — this time about Andrew’s finances.”

This comes after announcement for the Buckingham Palacesaid: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

