Marius Borg Høiby appears in Oslo amid claims of destroyed mobile phones

Unstable living arrangements detailed in court as new texts set to be presented

February 03, 2026

Marius Borg Høiby made his way into Oslo District Court as one of Norway’s most high-profile and troubling trials got underway.

The 29-year-old, who is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is facing a sweeping list of allegations, 38 criminal counts in total. 

Among them are four accusations of rape, alongside multiple claims of prolonged domestic violence involving a former partner. 

Høiby has rejected the gravest allegations, including sexual offences. If convicted, he could be sentenced to as much as ten years behind bars.

Prosecutors outlined a disturbing picture of what they describe as a pattern of abuse. State Attorney Sturla Henriksbø told the court that Høiby and his former girlfriend, Nora Haukland, lived together at Skaugum.

The relationship, which began in the summer of 2022, is alleged to have involved repeated incidents of physical violence, including choking, kicking, and beatings. 

The prosecution also claims he damaged or destroyed mobile phones during arguments, allegedly to control communication.

The court heard that the couple’s living arrangements were unstable, marked by temporary separations and reconciliations before the relationship ultimately ended in mid-2023. 

Henriksbø said additional text messages between the two will be presented later in the proceedings.

