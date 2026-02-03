Meghan’s As Ever finds new fans at Netflix amid sell-out success online

Meghan Markle has been spreading a little royal generosity at Netflix’s Hollywood office, leaving staff a curated selection of her As Ever products.

While the main inventory of As Ever is stored at a separate warehouse, the items delivered to Netflix were intended purely for gifting, sampling, or promotional use.

Staff have reportedly been able to enjoy leftover products that might be nearing their sell by date, a common practice in PR departments and consumer brands alike.

The Duchess of Sussex collaborated with Netflix on her With Love, Meghan series, which has so far produced two seasons and a festive special.

This latest gesture comes shortly after online chatter suggested her brand’s sales were slowing, triggered by a Reddit post noting a glitch that displayed 137,465 units of her Fruit Spread Box still available, out of an initial order of one million.

A source told The Sun, “It’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf.”

Fans have continued to show their appetite for Meghan’s brand.

Her Valentine’s Day collection, featuring chocolate bars with ingredients like bee pollen, hemp hearts, and edible flower sprinkles, reportedly sold out within 24 hours.

The complete gift box, priced at £134 and including two jams and a candle alongside the chocolate bars, remains a sought-after treat for enthusiasts.