Princess Anne and Prince Albert cross paths at IOC Session

Princess Anne was seen in conversation with Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 145th International Olympic Committee Session in Milan on Tueday.

Anne is attending the gathering in her capacity as an IOC member and as Chair of the IOC Members Election Commission that places her right at the heart of one of the organisation’s most closely watched decision making processes.

Known for her no-nonsense approach and deep institutional knowledge, Anne has been part of the Olympic movement for decades, having first joined the IOC in 1988 and later becoming one of its most respected senior figures.

She was spotted sharing a light-hearted moment with IOC member Karl Stoss during today’s session.

IOC member Karl Stoss and Princess Anne

Prince Albert, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Olympic world himself.

A five-time Winter Olympian who competed in bobsleigh for Monaco, he brings athlete experience to the table alongside his long-standing IOC membership.

