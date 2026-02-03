 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice stuns in school girl look at WEF with Sonal Ambani

Sonal Ambani highlights the power of connection at Davos 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 03, 2026

Princess Beatrice stuns in school girl look at WEF with Sonal Ambani
Princess Beatrice stuns in school girl look at WEF with Sonal Ambani

Princess Beatrice gave a masterclass in modern preppy style at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January.

The 37-year-old director at Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd alongside WEF executive Luis Alvarado Martinez stepped out in a school uniform-inspired dress.

Beatrice showed that she’s not only navigating the tech and economic world but doing so with enviable style.

Artist and thought leader Sonal Ambani captured the spirit of the week noting that the 56th World Economic Forum was “a place where ideas flowed, collaborative energy multiplied, and shared purpose turned conversations into connection.”

Ambani also shared a moment from the event on Instagram, a photo with Princess Beatrice, who stood out in a chic grey outfit from Zara. 

Among the standout threads of the week were initiatives like the WPL Community Connect and expanded dialogues on women’s leadership, which brought together international public figures and changemakers focused on strengthening cross‑regional cooperation.

Princess Kate's desparate bid to protect George after Brooklyn Beckham split
Princess Kate's desparate bid to protect George after Brooklyn Beckham split
Marius Borg Høiby appears in Oslo amid claims of destroyed mobile phones
Marius Borg Høiby appears in Oslo amid claims of destroyed mobile phones
Prince Harry's strong message for royals amid Andrew scandals revealed
Prince Harry's strong message for royals amid Andrew scandals revealed
Princess Kate issues message on royal duties amid Andrew furore
Princess Kate issues message on royal duties amid Andrew furore
All eyes on King Charles as Andrew faces pressure to testify
All eyes on King Charles as Andrew faces pressure to testify
Epstein shows no remorse in newly released interview after Fergie's comment video
Epstein shows no remorse in newly released interview after Fergie's comment
King Charles learns of Andrew's actions ‘same time as public'
King Charles learns of Andrew's actions ‘same time as public'
Princess Kate sends ultimatum to Harry as royals land in grave crisis
Princess Kate sends ultimatum to Harry as royals land in grave crisis