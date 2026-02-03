Princess Beatrice stuns in school girl look at WEF with Sonal Ambani

Princess Beatrice gave a masterclass in modern preppy style at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January.

The 37-year-old director at Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd alongside WEF executive Luis Alvarado Martinez stepped out in a school uniform-inspired dress.

Beatrice showed that she’s not only navigating the tech and economic world but doing so with enviable style.

Artist and thought leader Sonal Ambani captured the spirit of the week noting that the 56th World Economic Forum was “a place where ideas flowed, collaborative energy multiplied, and shared purpose turned conversations into connection.”

Ambani also shared a moment from the event on Instagram, a photo with Princess Beatrice, who stood out in a chic grey outfit from Zara.

Among the standout threads of the week were initiatives like the WPL Community Connect and expanded dialogues on women’s leadership, which brought together international public figures and changemakers focused on strengthening cross‑regional cooperation.