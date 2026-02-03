Andrew mulls fleeing UK after royal family's stern warning?

The royal family has cleared the air on its stance against Andrew, issuing strong warning to the disgraced royal to face the consequences of his actions.

The former prince may flee England for controversial secret palace overseas after receiving a clear warning from a senior royal.

King Charles' younger brother Prince Edward publicly lambasted henious act of abuse, and sided with the Epstien's victims and accusers in his latest explosive interview.

The move is said to reflect the monarchy’s broader effort to protect its public image, drawing a firm line between the institution and figures deemed damaging to its reputation.

Andrew has seemingly been left with no choice but to flee the UK after the latest blow from the Palace as an ultimate punishment looms from the monarch, who's also being dragged into the Andrew-Epstien saga.

Amid mounting pressure and protests, Andrew's plan to flee the UK would be a huge mistake. If he runs, he'll only fuel the fire. The act will be considered as an attempt to run from the truth.

The scandal has already exposed the dark side of power, and it's time for accountability.

Edward's brave stance in support of Epstein's victims, signals a watershed moment in Britain's monarchy.

The Duke of York had been stripped off of his royal titles and patronages already but a stricter action is being demanded.

Charles, 77, has already tightened the restrictions around Andrew' public presence and future role.