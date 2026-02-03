Palace releases video as Princess Kate steps out in Wales after Edward's brave stand

Princess Kate makes first appearance after Prnce Edward's brave stand

The Princess of Wales arrived in west Wales to tour the family-run business as part of her ongoing efforts to champion British textile producers and independent enterprises.

The Princess, 44, put on a stylish display as she visited Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast.

During her trip to the far west of the country on Tuesday, February 3, Catherine saw a woollen mill, which creates unique blankets and other products using longstanding practices.

Kensington Palace released Princess Kate's video from the site, sharing details of the future queen's engagements.

The visits are part of Princess Kate’s ongoing immersion in the textile and fashion industry as she highlights the heritage skills and modern work techniques that go into creating beautiful, original garments.

Her day out also includes visiting a brand once backed by sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Hiut Denim, a premium jeans manufacturer based in Cardigan that was propelled to international attention after being worn by the Duchess of Sussex.

The Welsh brand holds a notable place in recent royal fashion history, having been thrust into the global spotlight in 2018 when Harry's wife chose Hiut’s high-waisted Dina skinny jeans for an official visit to Cardiff alongside Prince Harry.

She kicked off the day at Melin Tregwynt, about 260 miles west of London, which dates from 1841 and is still employing over 40 local people who create woollen blankets, scarves and cushions that are sold across the world.

She was taken around by the mill’s director, Louise Clarke, and shown how the mill is preserving traditional craft skills by drawing on generations of expertise among its staff to mentor and inspire the latest young apprentices.