Princess Kate's desparate bid to protect George after Brooklyn Beckham split

Princess Kate has emerged victorious in her battle against cancer, but her troubles are far from over as she faces tough chalenges ahead.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, parents of three, are said to be facing the issue of bringing children up in the public eye after Brooklyn Beckham, who also grew up in the spotlight, parted ways with his parents David and Victoria.

Weighing in on the situation, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "I’m sure she’ll have great sympathy for the Beckhams – any family rift is so sad."

She continued: "If anything, I suppose it might reinforce their belief that their children should enjoy as much privacy as they possibly can until the time comes for them to take on public duties."

The challenging situation comes amid George officially becoming a teenager later this summer, while in September he will head off to secondary school, with Eton College and Marlborough College both thought to be in the running.

This change comes at a time when the youngster has slowly been introduced more and more to public life and his future destiny as King.

"William gave a hint recently that the children are not as impeccably behaved as they usually appear in public," Jennie told The Mirror.

The expert went on to explain, "He said that for all George’s polite and demure behaviour in front of the cameras, it was quite a different story in private."

William and Kate's fear is obvious as George is now approaching his teenage years, with hormones racing, big changes ahead in his schooling and no doubt a natural urge to test boundaries and be more independent.

Currently, the couple are bringing up their children to be as normal as they can be, given their circumstances.

Of course their statuses as the children of a future King means that there has been an expectation that they appear at the most prestigious of royal events, such as Trooping the Colour.

However, when it comes to family time together, both she and William are keen for it to be strictly ring-fenced.

Just last year, the couple won a legal battle after suing a French magazine over a "grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs" taken of them while on a skiing holiday in the Alps.

In a statement at the time, Kensington Palace said William and Kate were committed to protecting their family time and would not "hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries."