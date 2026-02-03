King Charles and Kate could be curry’s last hope as restaurant faces eviction

Britain’s oldest Indian restaurant is now appealing straight to the King in a bid to stay open after nearly a century of serving curry lovers.

Veeraswamy, a Regent Street icon since 1926, faces eviction after the Crown Estate decided not to renew its lease.

Supporters have launched a campaign urging King Charles to intervene, dubbing the landmark eatery “a living piece of our shared cultural history” a plea that resonates with his own appreciation for curry.

Charles isn’t shy about his fondness for the dish. On record, he’s mentioned his love of curries, albeit not “too strong” during conversations with MPs at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Kate has openly declared her love of spicy food, often saying “curry, definitely” when asked about her favourite takeaway, and she and Charlotte even confessed they “secretly try lots of curry houses around the country.”

Sandringham’s own restaurant has started serving bowls of lamb curry made from Charles’s estate reared lamb.

The landlord, an independent property company whose profits go to the Treasury, insists the Grade II-listed Victory House needs extensive renovation.

Plans to convert the building into office space, they say, make it impossible for the restaurant to remain in its historic home.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly,” a spokesman stressed.

If talks fail, legal proceedings could follow later this summer, but Veeraswamy’s defenders aren’t taking it lying down.

Over 18,000 signatures have been collected on a petition, which is set to be delivered to Buckingham Palace in a bold show of support.