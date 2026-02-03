Prince Edward drops bombshell on Andrew as he stands with Epstein victims

Prince Edward stands with Epstein victims in fresh statement

Prince Edward finally speaks out on the Andrew-Epstein scandal, urging the world to extend support to the victims.

In conversation with CNN during his trip to the United Arab Emirates, the Duke of Edinburgh was asked about the "very difficult" headlines featuring his brother Andrew.

Edward said, "I think it’s really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this."

It is important to note that the former Duke of York's inappropriate photo and conversations with the paedophile Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

The new set of information holds more dark secrets of King Charles' 'disgraced' brother and former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, sparking backlash.

Edward became the first royal to publicly comment on the ongoing Epstein probe, showcasing his full support for the victims of abuse.

Notably, Edward's comment clarified the stance of the royal family that they do not stand with Andrew, especially after he portrayed the monarchy in a negative light.