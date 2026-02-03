Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor changes moving plans

 
Andrew's temporary Norfolk retreat brings back Beatrice and Eugenie holiday memories

February 03, 2026

After 24 years at Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing for a change.

While earlier rumours suggested he would head straight to Marsh Farm, according to Hello! the Libyan loaner will first take up temporary residence at Wood Farm, also on the Sandringham Estate.

The five-bedroom Norfolk-style property, with its reddish-brick façade, sprawling lawns, and stable block, has a quiet charm. 

It was a favourite retreat of Andrew’s late father, Prince Philip, who often used it for peaceful hobbies like reading and watercolour painting. 

The home also holds family memories, Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would stay there when their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, visited for Christmas during their younger years.

Marsh Farm, where Andrew is ultimately expected to move, is still under renovation. 

Construction crews have been spotted working on enhanced security measures, including 6 foot wooden fences, CCTV installation, and an expanded no-fly zone. 

Interestingly, a pest control van was also seen on-site last month, reportedly handling “humane rodent control.” 

With the estate enforcing a no-cats policy, it seems his new home might be battling more than just paperwork.

