Andrew Mountbatten Windsor stands accused of ‘reeking' of scandal & moral bankruptcy

Andrew has just found himself being hung out to dry

Andrew Mountbatton Windsor is currently facing a difficult circumstance its been claimed by a royal commentator and author.

The person in question is Ms Sarah Vine, and she penned her thoughts regarding this, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece sees her claim, “I have said it before, and it bears repeating: Andrew has not been convicted of any crime. He has not, technically, done anything illegal (that we know of),” so “in the eyes of the law, he remains an innocent man.”

But “nevertheless, he has faced – and continues to face – serious allegations,” she said in her write-up.

All of it has even gone as far as to make the public feel that “scandal and sleaze seem to follow him wherever he goes,” Ms Vine admitted too.

It comes despite the fact that Andrew “has, over the years, had ample opportunity to mount a defence of his behaviour and associations,” even still by doing so, “at every turn, his response has only strengthened the case for the prosecution.”

Reason being even though his friends say it’s “not a crime to be friends with a convicted sex offender” what keeps stoking the fire, in the expert’s eyes, is that three of the people who attended his daughter’s birthday were jailed for sex offenses, namely Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein.

And while yes, “being photographed with your arm around someone does not mean you had sex with them” she also added, referencing the picture between Virginia Giuffre and Andrew.

Plus, Ms Vine also noted, “if you then appear on national television professing never to have met the girl, yet it transpires, as revealed by The Mail on Sunday, that you passed her details to your protection officer, that just doesn't add up.”

As it stands “Even if Andrew is innocent of the specific allegations, as he claims, the overall situation still reeks of scandal and moral bankruptcy.”

As a result “his brother, King Charles, has had to make a judgment, and he has made the right one,” she said before calling it a necessary evil given that “when a branch rots, you have to cut it off, otherwise the whole tree eventually withers and dies.”