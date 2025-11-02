Idris Elba looks back at 'complex' character he played

 
Idris Elba is known for his versatile acting style. But there was a project, he says, that got the utmost out of him.

That character was John Luther, a homicide detective from the BBC show Luther

“Luther is the character I have played the longest; it’s probably the character that takes the most out of me," he tells The Mirror.

The star further expresses his admiration for the role, stating, “It takes such concentration to play Luther; he is so complex, and that’s why I love playing him because he takes me to places I haven’t been before."

To hype the fans up, Idris teases that he is not yet done with the character and might wear his long, grey trench coat – which he often wore in the series – in the future.

“There is nothing to report at the moment, but I don’t think I am ready to say I have hung up his coat just yet,” he adds.

It is worth noting that Luther first premiered on BBC One in 2010. It has five seasons and a film on Netflix, Luther: The Fallen Sun, which served as a continuation of the show. 

