Prince William drops biggest teaser for the 5th Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William has just dropped a video teaser that shows off what can expect from the Earthshot Prize Awards in 2025.

The ‘green carpet’ as they call it, will be rolled out on November 5th, and will include a number of names, and voices to champion its five earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

The video teaser featured clips from past events to look “back at the buzz of the past four years as our guests made their way into the Awards to celebrate our brilliant Finalists,” according to the caption.

Check it out Below:

According to its official website, “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.