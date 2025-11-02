 
Geo News

Queen Camilla wanted world to know what she ‘feels' about Andrew

Queen Camilla forced a decision about Prince Andrew, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 02, 2025

Queen Camilla wanted world to know what she ‘feels about Andrew

Queen Camilla had an important role in deciding the future of Prince Andrew.

Her Majesty, who is an active advocate of women empowerment, put her foot down against Andrew’s sexual assault allegations towards Virginia Giuffre.

Advertisement

Royal expert Jennie Bond said: "Andrew has sullied the family name, which is now the only name he has, and the poison was seeping into the monarchy's reputation at home and abroad.

"The King has acted to protect the monarchy and to show undiluted support for the victims of abuse.

"It is extremely significant that the statement included the views of Camilla as well as the King.

She added: "She has worked tirelessly to support women – and men – who have suffered domestic and sexual abuse.

"Quite rightly, she wanted it to be known that her thoughts and sympathies – like the King's – have always been and remain with those who have suffered any form of abuse,” noted the expert.

Advertisement
King Charles feared monarchy's identity might be affected by William's future heir
King Charles feared monarchy's identity might be affected by William's future heir
Sarah Ferguson struggles to recover as public invitations and work dry up
Sarah Ferguson struggles to recover as public invitations and work dry up
Prince William, Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with big move
Prince William, Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with big move
Sarah Ferguson told to stand on her own feet after moving out of Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson told to stand on her own feet after moving out of Royal Lodge
Prince William, Kate Middleton new home will be ‘breath of fresh air'
Prince William, Kate Middleton new home will be ‘breath of fresh air'
King Charles, Queen Camilla stand with victims as Andrew stripped of titles video
King Charles, Queen Camilla stand with victims as Andrew stripped of titles
Ex butler claims Andrew Mounbatten Windsor didn't talk to him beacuse of his station
Ex butler claims Andrew Mounbatten Windsor didn't talk to him beacuse of his station
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces accusations of blocking palace tributes to Epstein victims
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces accusations of blocking palace tributes to Epstein victims