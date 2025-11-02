Queen Camilla wanted world to know what she ‘feels' about Andrew

Queen Camilla had an important role in deciding the future of Prince Andrew.

Her Majesty, who is an active advocate of women empowerment, put her foot down against Andrew’s sexual assault allegations towards Virginia Giuffre.

Advertisement

Royal expert Jennie Bond said: "Andrew has sullied the family name, which is now the only name he has, and the poison was seeping into the monarchy's reputation at home and abroad.

"The King has acted to protect the monarchy and to show undiluted support for the victims of abuse.

"It is extremely significant that the statement included the views of Camilla as well as the King.

She added: "She has worked tirelessly to support women – and men – who have suffered domestic and sexual abuse.

"Quite rightly, she wanted it to be known that her thoughts and sympathies – like the King's – have always been and remain with those who have suffered any form of abuse,” noted the expert.