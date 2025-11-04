 
King Charles too soft on ‘pampered' Andrew, won't cut him off completely

King Charles worried Prince Andrew couldn’t cope without financial support, expert

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

King Charles fears further punishment could push Prince Andrew to the edge
King Charles is not expected to punish his brother Prince Andrew any further because he worries Andrew would struggle to cope financially.

According to royal commentator Tina Brown, the monarch has already done enough by removing his “disgraced” brother’s royal titles and asking him to leave the Royal Lodge.

Speaking with GB News, she explained that Charles doesn’t want to push his brother too far because of fears that he might start revealing royal secrets to make money.

“Charles, I am told, is not looking to punish his pampered brother to the point, he says, that he can’t ‘cope,’” she said.

The expert added that if Charles were to pay Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s “bills and ensure a certain level of comfort, Andrew would have only his secrets to sell.”

Brown added that the King knows how dependent Andrew has always been on a life of comfort, with personal staff like cooks, butlers, and valets taking care of him for years.

Charles is “more aware than anyone that Andrew has been served all his life by a cook, a butler, and a valet who used to accompany him on foreign trade trips, lugging a six-foot-long ironing board through the lobby of five-star hotels,” she said. 

