Real reason Kate Middleton isn't traveling to Brazil with Prince William

Kate Middleton focuses on family as Prince William attends Earthshot Prize in Brazil

Princess Kate is staying in the UK while Prince William travels to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

According to new reports, the Princess of Wales decided against accompany her husband because of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Mirror reported that the Wales’ kids will be returning to school after the half-term break and Kate wants to be at home.

The report added that the family is also settling into their new home, Forest Lodge, on the Windsor estate after moving from Adelaide Cottage last week.

William, the Prince of Wales, will spend three days in Brazil celebrating the nominees and winners of his environmental initiative.

The Prince if hoping the trip will shift attention back to the work of the royal family following the recent controversies surrounding Prince Andrew.

Announcing his trip to Rio de Janeiro William said in a statement, “As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people."

“With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.

“Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach.”