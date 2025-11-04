Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces difficult transition to Norfolk estate

Ex-Prince Andrew unhappy about leaving Royal Lodge for Norfolk

Andrew is said to be dreading his move to a Norfolk property on the Sandringham estate after King Charles removed his royal titles and ordered him to leave the Royal Lodge.

According to a royal expert, the former Duke of York fears living in isolation with few local friends.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Tina Brown said that Andrew, “raised with no economic purpose,” now finds himself disconnected from most social circles.

“I have no idea who he will socialise with,” a resident of Norfolk told the expert.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, she said, “Calling Andrew entitled is beside the point.

“He was raised with no economic purpose and now he finds himself as a connector to whom no one wants to be connected,” Brown added.

“Andrew’s banishment to an as-yet unnamed property in windswept Norfolk on the Sandringham estate seems to have evaporated Fergie’s much-vaunted loyalty to her ex-husband, now that her freebie digs in a wing of Royal Lodge, 25 minutes from London, will soon have the locks changed.”

Meanwhile, another royal commentator, Andrew Morton, suggested that Andrew may move to Abu Dhabi.

He told Times Radio: “I would predict that, if we’re speaking about this time next year, Andrew will probably live somewhere abroad.”