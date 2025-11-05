Prince William talks ‘illicit activity' in the Amazon during Brazil trip

Prince William speaks out about Amazon deforestation

Prince William just criticised criminals involved in the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, during a speech he delivered in Rio de Janeiro.

William was speaking at the United for Wildlife conference on Tuesday as part of his royal visit to Brazil.

"In the past year alone, over 1.7 million hectares of the Amazon were cleared across this region... much of which is driven by illicit activity," he told the audience in attendance.

Earlier, William visited the small Brazilian island of Paqueta – a place with a population of just 4,000 - where he was greeted by dozens of people and given a baby to hold as well.

After a first day consisting of an official welcome with football in the Maracana Stadium and barefoot beach volleyball on Copacabana, the Prince of Wales’s second day in Brazil was focused on the environment.

Hollywood star Leonardo Di Caprio recorded a video message at the summit, urging world leaders meeting in Brazil to "unite with courage and ambition."

Tuesday's wildlife summit, which was organised by Prince William, marked the first of its kind and it highlighted the damage caused by environmental crime.

The 43-year-old described Latin America as a "global leader in biodiversity and environmental conservation."

He criticised deforestation linked to criminal gangs, saying: "This crime fuels violence and corruption, distorts legitimate economies, and negatively impacts the livelihoods of millions."

However, the royal ended his speech on an optimistic note, saying, "We must stand alongside those who everyday are standing up and defending nature.”

"We must recognise and celebrate these protectors, not just in words but through our actions. And we must act together,” the Prince of Wales concluded.

Prince William is currently in Brazil to present the Earthshot Prize on Wednesday, an annual award from the charity that he himself set up.

The following day he is also scheduled to give a speech at COP30, the UN's annual climate meeting where governments discuss how to limit and prepare for further climate change.