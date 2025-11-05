 
Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence on ‘upstaging' Earthshot with Canada tour

Prince Harry’s spokesperson rushes to address rumors he tried to upstage Prince William’s award show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Amid allegations that Prince Harry announced his tour of Canada on the same day as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards, a spokesperson has just spoken out.

For those unversed, the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025, are currently on its third day and recently the Duke of Sussex announced a trip to Canada that is slated to take place this week, that too ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Many a royal commentator came out to bash the Duke’s behavior when the news first dropped, including Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter. He claimed it was “inevitable if not predictable.”

However a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has come forward to clear the air on everything.

They began by saying, “The events were planned nearly a year ago. The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry.”

Plus “the period of Remembrancetide traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years. He can't choose to move those dates.”

“We are always guided - as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team.”

“This visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the Duke's heart, having played host to the Invictus Games back in 2017.”

According to the Daily Mail there are also reports that Prince Harry had announced the British Royal Family of his plans ahead of time, leading the outlet to call it a “sign that communications between the King and his youngest son are open again.”

