 
Geo News

Prince William releases video ahead of big night

Prince William met finalists of Earthshot Prize awards on Wednesday hours before the awards ceremony

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Prince William shares video of Earthshot Prize finalists
Prince William shares video of Earthshot Prize finalists 

Prince William on Wednesday spent time with all 15 of this year’s finalists ahead of tonight’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. 

Taking to his official Instagram account, the future king shared a video of his meeting with the finalists with a caption that read,  "Their ideas and innovations have the power to change the future of our planet."

Advertisement

Prince William arrived in Brazil on Monday to attend the awards ceremony where he will be one of the hosts.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony which will feature a host of celebrities and performances from Australian popstar Kylie Minogue and Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil.

During his three-day trip, William is seeking to focus on his main philanthropic environmental cause, which aims to find innovations to combat climate change, and awards five winners 1 million pounds each to drive their projects.

His wife Kate, who is in remission after cancer treatment, is not joining him.

William has never been to Brazil or Latin America before, while Charles last went there in 2009.


Advertisement
Publicly more 'vulnerable than ever' Andrew issued strong warning
Publicly more 'vulnerable than ever' Andrew issued strong warning
King Charles daring move with Camilla that shocked his aide
King Charles daring move with Camilla that shocked his aide
Sarah Ferguson issues new orders to her advisers
Sarah Ferguson issues new orders to her advisers
'Investigating Andrew could reveal more about the monarchy'
'Investigating Andrew could reveal more about the monarchy'
Watch: Day 3 of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025
Watch: Day 3 of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025
Inside Prince Albert's visit to Paraguay: In pictures
Inside Prince Albert's visit to Paraguay: In pictures
Sarah Ferguson to make Princess Eugenie, Beatrice proud again
Sarah Ferguson to make Princess Eugenie, Beatrice proud again
Prince Harry pens emotional letter for Remembrance Day: ‘This is being British'
Prince Harry pens emotional letter for Remembrance Day: ‘This is being British'