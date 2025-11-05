Prince William releases video ahead of big night

Prince William shares video of Earthshot Prize finalists

Prince William on Wednesday spent time with all 15 of this year’s finalists ahead of tonight’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the future king shared a video of his meeting with the finalists with a caption that read, "Their ideas and innovations have the power to change the future of our planet."

Advertisement

Prince William arrived in Brazil on Monday to attend the awards ceremony where he will be one of the hosts.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony which will feature a host of celebrities and performances from Australian popstar Kylie Minogue and Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil.

During his three-day trip, William is seeking to focus on his main philanthropic environmental cause, which aims to find innovations to combat climate change, and awards five winners 1 million pounds each to drive their projects.

His wife Kate, who is in remission after cancer treatment, is not joining him.

William has never been to Brazil or Latin America before, while Charles last went there in 2009.



