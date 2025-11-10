Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces a second round of questioning

There are a fresh slew of questions crop up regarding Mountbatten Windsor and his living arrangements.

The whole thing has been presented by Liberal Democrat MPs, and according to a source that just spoke to The Sunday Times, “There are still too many unanswered questions surrounding this scandal that the public deserve answers to.”

For those unversed, “that includes the size of the payout Andrew will receive for leaving Royal Lodge and what advice the Government has provided.”

Furthermore, the insider also said, “Andrew should be giving evidence to Parliament under oath, to finally provide the transparency and scrutiny that has been sorely missing over his links to Epstein and his victims.”

Before signing off they also added, “in the meantime, MPs should have the opportunity to press ministers directly on what involvement the Government has had and what the potential cost is to taxpayers.”

This comes shortly after a letter addressed to Andrew was sent by the US Congress asking him to help aid in the case against the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked him to appear for a “transcribed interview” because he “may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Epstein and his co-conspirators.”

Kier Starmer on the other hand however, the issue of whether to appear was “a matter for him [Andrew]”, in his eyes. “My view, and this is not about the individual case, more broadly, is that anybody who has relevant information should always be willing to give it to whatever inquiries need that information.”