Zara and Mike Tindall step out for Cheltenham day one

Zara Tindall stuns in velvet as Cheltenham festival gallops into action

March 10, 2026

Mike and Zara Tindall were among the early arrivals as the Cheltenham Festival kicked off its opening day on Tuesday. 

The royal couple are well-known faces at the famous racing event, and once again they stepped out suited to the countryside spectacle.

Zara, an accomplished equestrian and Olympic silver medallist, turned heads in a rich velvet that added a glamour to the chilly Gloucestershire morning. 

Her husband, former England rugby star Mike Tindall, matched the festival’s classic country aesthetic in a sharp tweed outfit.

The former England rugby star wore the aptly named “Cheltenham Coat.”

Crafted in the UK from premium wool, the tailored coat is designed for a sharp, polished look. 

In 2019, Zara was appointed to the Cheltenham Racecourse committee by The Jockey Club, reflecting her respected position within the equestrian world.

Mike himself has previously spoken about how meaningful the event is for the pair. 

Reflecting on their ties to the racecourse in a 2025 interview, he explained that the festival holds a special place in their lives, pointing to Zara’s lifelong dedication to horses.

