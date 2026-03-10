Princess to undergo life-saving surgery, shocking health update hits royal family

The royal family faces mounting concerns as new health woes emerge amid the ongoing Epstein scandal.

The royal will undergo a life-saving surgery after negative development with her health.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is married to Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, prepares for lung transplant.

"As is known, the Crown Princess has the chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis. As we communicated in December, there has been a clear negative development in the Crown Princess's health recently, and preparations have begun with a view to an assessment for a lung transplant, palace communications manager Guri Varpe told Norwegian outlet TV2.

According to the latest health update, the Princess has an increasing "need for tailored training, rest and recovery, and her official program is adapted to her health condition."

She is continuing to battle health problems in the wake of new details concerning her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

She has not made a public engagement since 28 January, when she visited Fredrikstad Library to mark its 100th anniversary.

Two days later, on 30 January, the US Department of Justice released three million further documents concerning Epstein.

In the emails, the Crown Princess appeared to tell the late sex offender that he "tickle(s) my brain" and discussed "wife hunting".

However, a spokesperson for the Royal House has confirmed that her health problems are continuing to play a role in her absence, as the Crown Princess still has no upcoming official engagements in the royal calendar.

Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018 and is set to undergo a lung transplant.

Last year, it was reported that her condition had worsened and she took a month away from her duties in October to undergo pulmonary rehabilitation.

It comes as King Harald and Queen Sonja have finally returned to Norway after the monarch was taken ill during a holiday to Tenerife last month.