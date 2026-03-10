Palace caught Edward and Sophie cheering on athletes instead of royal stage

Palace reveals the secret why Edward and Sophie missed major royal event

Buckingham Palace has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were absent from Monday’s Commonwealth Day service.

The royal couple were in Italy supporting Team GB at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

Prince Edward and Sophie travelled to Cortina d’Ampezzo, where they spent time cheering on British athletes competing across a range of winter sports.

The visit forms part of the Duke’s long-standing role as Patron of the British Paralympic Association, a position that sees him closely involved in supporting Paralympic sport and the athletes representing the UK on the global stage.

During their outing, Their Royal Highnesses watched several events and caught up with members of ParalympicsGB, offering encouragement to competitors midway through the Games.

The couple also took time to speak with coaches, team staff and supporters who play a crucial role behind the scenes in helping the athletes compete at the highest level.

The royal visit included a stop at the ParalympicsGB National Paralympic Committee reception, where Edward and Sophie met athletes, officials and guests connected to the British team.

The gathering offered a chance to celebrate the achievements of the competitors and highlight the dedication required to reach the Paralympic stage.