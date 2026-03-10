Prince William, Harry dragged into Sarah Ferguson controversy: 'Alarming'

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's scandal did not hit her alone as it engulfed the other members of the royal family as well.

In a shocking development, King Charles III's sons, Prince William and Harry, are also being dragged into the controversy, with claims that Fergie's friendship with Goldie Hawn allegedly facilitated a safe haven for the two royal brothers and their mother, Princess Diana.

Kurt Russell revealed that Diana and her two kids once enjoyed a week-long family holiday at his residence.

The Hollywood star explained that the royal visit took place during the early 1990s, offering a rare glimpse into a private moment from the young princes' childhood.

Russell is currently promoting The Madison, a new drama series created by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame, alongside co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox and Patrick J. Adams.

The renowned actor recalled his first meeting with Diana and King Charles at the royal premiere of Backdraft, where he found himself seated between the couple.

Russell said: "I understand her difficulties with paparazzi and all that kind of thing. I said if you ever want to go somewhere that's pretty under control, we'll work it out - let me know."

The invitation eventually came to fruition through an unexpected connection between Ferguson and Russell's long-term partner, Goldie Hawn.

"I think Fergie and Goldie had somehow later on got talking," Russell explained.

Russell said: "I wasn't there, none of us were there at the time, but she wrote some really nice cards and things like that."

The actor revealed he has encountered Prince Harry on multiple occasions since that childhood visit.

It emerges amid reports that Andrew's wife is allegedly planning to write a tell-all memoir amid her ex-husband Andrew's fall from grace that devastated their haven.

On the other hand, King Charles is reportedly facing frustration as a legal battle tied to one of his charitable initiatives heads to court.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by eco-fashion entrepreneur Amanda Navaian. She has brought a claim in the UK High Court related to a proposed fundraising collaboration connected to the King’s charitable initiatives.