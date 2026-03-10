Princess Anne powers through another ceremony after glamorous awards dinner

After a packed Commonwealth Day schedule, Princess Anne carried out another important royal duty at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Acting on behalf of King Charles, the Princess Royal hosted an investiture ceremony recognising individuals for their contributions across public life, sport, education and business.

The ceremony marked Anne’s ninth investiture of 2026, highlighting just how active her diary has been this year.

Across the royal household, it was the 11th investiture held so far in 2026, with both the King and the Prince of Wales having hosted one each.

Among those receiving honours was Hazel Irvine, the respected sports presenter and honorary president of Enable Scotland, who was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work in sport and charity.

Umeshkumar Desai, from Leicester, was also appointed an MBE for his contribution to higher education.

Military service was recognised as Lieutenant Colonel Paula Nicholas of the Adjutant General’s Corps received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Several senior figures were awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) titles.

These included Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Transport for Greater Manchester, honoured for his contribution to the transport sector.

Jonathan Ashworth, the former Member of Parliament for Leicester South, recognised for his parliamentary work.

Omar Ali, a global financial services leader at Ernst & Young, acknowledged for his role in the financial industry.

Earlier on Monday, Anne who serves as Patron of Save the Children UK headed to London’s Grosvenor House Hotel alongside her husband Sir Tim Laurence for the International Financing Review Annual Awards Dinner.