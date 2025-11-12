Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater prefer ‘to be low-key'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater ‘don't want their relation to play out'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

The 32-year-old star and Ethan are aware of the online speculation surrounding the state of their relationship, but they spent some quality time together after attending the London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Advertisement

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Ariana and Ethan are still a couple but they’ve seen the chatter online and it’s not been easy.”

"They were both at the ¬Leicester Square premiere and the ¬after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren’t seen together,” they added.

Ariana and her Wicked co-star are keen to ensure that their romance doesn't play out in public.

The insider continued: "Obviously it fuels the ¬speculation around them but they don’t want their relationship to play out in public.”

"When Ariana left the after-party, she went back to her hotel suite,” they revealed, adding, "Not long after, Ethan was taken there and went up to see Ariana to spend time with her.”

"They are aware of what is being said and it’s not easy for them but they’re doing the best they can to snatch some quiet moments when no one is watching,” the insider stated.

Ariana and Ethan plan to spend "some time together out of the public eye" after they've finished promoting Wicked: For Good.

The source shared: "Once this next round of promo is completed for Wicked: For Good, Ariana and Ethan will be spending some time together out of the public eye.”

"They’ve always preferred to be low-key and are happier just chilling at home together,” they concluded.