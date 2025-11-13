Police arrested Akon over outstanding warrant

Akon arrested after being wanted in Roswell

Last week, jail records show Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia.



Reports indicate the cops from the Chamblee Police Department handcuffed the pop icon after security cameras flagged a vehicle at Tint World, an auto styling center, for having an outstanding warrant.

When the officers arrived at the scene to apprehend the person, he was identified as the Locked Up hitmaker. He did not resist during arrest, officials say, and was in jail for six hours before being released after being booked.

Although it's unclear what the warrant is for, the Roswell Police Department issued it nonetheless.

It is worth noting that police previously found Akon's licence suspended a couple of months ago after his Tesla Cybertruck's battery went dead, leaving him stranded on the road in Roswell.

The 52-year-old has so far not addressed the matter. Notably, the musician has continued posting on social media as usual. He is currently on tour in India.