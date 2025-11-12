'The Devil Wears Prada 2' first teaser shows Andy Sachs & Miranda Priestly reunion

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' first teaser shows Andy Sachs & Miranda Priestly

Finally, the first footage of The Devil Wears Prada's highly anticipated sequel is here, as 20th Century Studios releases the first teaser.



The trailer, though brief, reunites the fan-favourite characters helmed by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

“Took you long enough,” growls Miranda Priestly, the editor of Runaway magazine. Her ex-assistant Andy, who joins her in the elevator, sniggers and puts on black sunglasses.

In addition to them, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also returning to the sequel.

Further, the new faces of the franchise include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet.

The sequel's logline reads, "Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly as she attempts to navigate her career in a world where print journalism is dying. Miranda soon finds herself being faced against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former junior assistant who is now an high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theatres on May 1, 2026.