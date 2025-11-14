 
November 14, 2025

Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence'

Earlier, Blake Lively filed a $161 million lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, claiming he had set up a smear campaign against her, which had caused steep costs to her career.

Now, her co-star shared a deleted scene from It Ends With Us, which shows the Green Lantern star planting a kiss on him—however, this peck was never in the script.

This clip, his attorneys argue, is 'evidence' that there is no merit to Blake's allegation, which she levelled in her original lawsuit, alleging that Justin improvised kisses in the script when they were not written.

In a bid to dismiss the lawsuit, his lawyers also add in the filing that the actress "oversaw the scene, filmed in May 2023, that she herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script."

It is worth noting that Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment in a lawsuit in 2024, which the latter fiercely denied. Meanwhile, the trial will take place in March.

