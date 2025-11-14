Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the 77th birthday of King Charles on Friday, November 14.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William and Kate, shared a heartfelt message for King Charles.

Kate and William reposted a photo of King Charles, shared by the palace on X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted: “Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!”

Earlier, Buckingham Palace took to social media and posted a photo of the monarch saying “77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday.”

This year, King Charles birthday is apparently overshadowed by his brother former Duke of York Andrew 'nightmare' as new Epstein scandals rocked the monarchy.

According to a report by the Fox News Digital, King Charles is reportedly weary and withdrawn as the monarch marks his 77th birthday, burdened by the shadow of his disgraced brother’s ongoing scandals.

The Reuters also reported King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday with a trip to Wales, where he can reflect on a year of some personal successes often overshadowed by family feuds, the scandals of his younger brother Andrew and his own illness.

Recently, King Charles stripped Andrew of his princely title.