 
Geo News

King Charles spotlights full list of recipients for The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025

The official royal family X account spotlights the recipients for The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025 gets reposted by King Charles’s X account
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025 gets reposted by King Charles’s X account

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025 has just been spotlighted on the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Royal Family.

For those unversed with what the awards are for, it is “equivalent to an MBE and is awarded for life,” according to the official UK Gov website.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it’s announced every year on 14 November, the King’s birthday.

To be nominated a group must “be made up of at least 3 people, be led by volunteers, not paid staff, have been running for at least 3 years. Be based in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man provide a specific and direct benefit to their local communities.”

Not to mention “The majority of the group must be volunteers, and more than half the volunteers must have the right to live in the UK.”

In terms of what is given out to groups, they get a certificate signed by the King, and a domed glass crystal. Also up to two representatives from the group may also be invited to attend a royal garden party.

This year 231 voluntary groups received this award and they include Home-Start in Suffolk, The Cotswold Canals Trust, @21 Leek Town Centre Youth Project, 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, 1066 Specials Disability Football Club, 121 Youth Befriending etc.

The full list has been shared in the X post.

Check it out Below:

King Charles spotlights full list of recipients for The Kings Award for Voluntary Service 2025


Advertisement

More From Royals

King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney photos
King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney photos
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?
King Charles' life story from Diana to Camilla on his 77th birthday: Watch video
King Charles' life story from Diana to Camilla on his 77th birthday: Watch
Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video
Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video
Meghan Markle retains 'Princess' title
Meghan Markle retains 'Princess' title
Kate Middleton still follows Prince Philip's clear warning about royal life
Kate Middleton still follows Prince Philip's clear warning about royal life
Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party
Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party
King Charles releases brand new portrait for 77th birthday: See here
King Charles releases brand new portrait for 77th birthday: See here